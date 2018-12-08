Join the Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale for an uplifting sing-along of Handel’s beloved choral masterpiece "Messiah" on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave., Los Olivos.
The Chorale will provide the conductor, organist and music scores to help you warm up your vocal chords. The Chorale will sing the “Christmas” portion (Part I) and conclude with “Hallelujah” (chorus) from Part II as the finale. The piece is written for soprano, alto, tenor and bass and you can sing whichever part you wish. If you don’t know the music, it's probable that someone next to you will.
Don your holiday sweater and come ready to sing and rejoice with family, friends, neighbors and the Chorale. Children are welcome. If you have your own copy of the score, feel free to bring it.
The sing-along is free. A suggested donation of $20 would also be welcome. For more information, visit www.syvchorale.org.