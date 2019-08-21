The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale has announced their upcoming concerts that include a Dec. 14-15 Solvang holiday concert, a traditional spring concert in May 2020 and a special concert performance in Salzburg, Austria in June 2020.
They are currently looking for singers to join.
Rehearsals for the Solvang holiday concert program consisting of traditional songs and new music celebrating Christmas Around the World, begin Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2672 Janin Way, Solvang.
New singers 17 years and older will meet the director and other Chorale members for a brief audition.
Auditions will also be held by appointment between Aug. 20–27. Rehearsals are every Tuesday from 7–9 p.m. with two or three additional practices just prior to concerts in December.
The Chorale has accepted the invitation to perform Mozart’s Coronation Mass in Salzburg, Austria in June 2020 along with several other choral groups from around the U.S.
The cost per person is approximately $4,200 for a 6-day, 4-night stay in Salzburg. Transportation, lodging and most meals are provided and singers may invite a guest to join them on the trip. Extended travel may be arranged individually.
The Chorale will be holding a fundraiser so that scholarships will be available to singers who need financial assistance to travel and participate.
Rehearsals for the Coronation Mass will start in January.
For more information about the upcoming concerts and to schedule an audition appointment, contact Director Michael Eglin at 805-757-9482.
To learn more about joining the Chorale, visit www.syvchorale.org.
