The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale, known for lyrical and diverse choral and orchestral programs, will celebrate its 40th anniversary with a set of spring concerts slated for Saturday, May 11 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 12 at 3 p.m. at the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, 1745 Mission Drive.
Under the direction of Dr. Michael Eglin, the 50-member chorale, singers and musicians from other local groups and a 17-piece professional orchestra will begin the celebration with Joseph Haydn’s Lord Nelson Mass -- originally called the Mass for Troubled Times and later “nicknamed” Lord Nelson Mass in 1798 to honor Admiral Horatio Nelson’s victory over Napoleon in the Battle of the Nile. It is considered the composer’s “greatest single composition”.
The second half of the concert will celebrate with jazz standards, Broadway and contemporary tunes that include Duke Ellington’s "It Don’t Mean a Thing If It Ain’t Got That Swing," Cole Porter’s "Kiss Me Kate," Dolly Parton’s "Light of a Clear Blue Morning," and Swedish pop group ABBA’s "Waterloo" and "Take a Chance On Me."
Special guests will include Song-In-My-Heart Guitar Studio and a rousing and comedic performance by Eric Idle entitled "Always Look On the Bright Side of Life."
Tickets are available at www.syvchorale.org, at the Book Loft and El Rancho Market, and at the door.