The Santa Ynez Valley Master Chorale is set to perform a free concert on July 4th at 2 p.m. in the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive in Solvang. Strategically located between the parade and holiday festivities, the concert is the Chorale’s gift to the community to celebrate Independence Day.
The Chorale and student musicians from SYV Jazz Studio will deliver a rousing concert of Americana, traditional and patriotic music. Selections will include familiar anthems and folk songs.
Under the direction of Dr. Michael Eglin, the music concert is made possible with support from Solvang Rotary. The Chorale has been presenting concerts of outstanding and varied music for 40 years.
Be sure to arrive early to ensure a good seat.
More information, visit www.syvchorale.org or email questions to info@syvchorale.org.
