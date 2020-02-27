Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series to present Grammy Award-winning violinist, producer Johnny Gandelsman

Grammy Award-winning violinist and producer Johnny Gandelsman will perform as part of the 40th annual Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series on Friday, March 20. The event will be held at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Church, 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos.

Gandelsman, whose musical voice is said to reflect the artistic collaborations he has been a part of since moving to the United States from Israel, will perform a solo program exploring the depths of three of Bach’s cello suites on the violin.

“We are very much looking forward to hearing Johnny Gandelsman’s interpretations of Bach’s timeless and transcendent music," said Dr. Robert Cassidy, artistic director. "A magical sonic environment will be experienced with the sound of the solo violin resonating off the long-grain fir, high-ceiling interior of the church.”