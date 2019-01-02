The public is invited to attend the second program of the 39th annual Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series featuring renowned musicians 'The Los Angeles Reed Quintet' (LARQ) performing Saturday, Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, located at 2901 Nojoqui Ave. in Los Olivos.
This will be LARQ's debut performance in the Santa Ynez Valley featuring arrangements and original works in the new chamber combination, covering a broad range of styles and over 200 years of musical history. They will perform Mendelssohn’s The Hebrides Overture, op. 26 (1830), Revel’s Le Tombeau de Couperin (1919), Lee Hyla’s We Speak Etruscan (1996), Canteloube’s Rustiques (1948) and Mark Mellits’ Splinter (2014).
Artistic Director Dr. Robert Cassidy said, “The SYV Concert Series is thrilled to have LARQ in this year’s program as these musicians have brought together a fascinating and dynamic grouping of instruments to perform works spanning two centuries.”
LARQ members include Claire Brazeau, the principal oboist of the Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra and an active soloist and chamber musician who recently was an awarded finalist in the International Gillet-Fox Oboe Competition in 2017; Donald T. Foster, who is the principal clarinetist with the Santa Barbara Symphony, the Pasadena Symphony and Second Clarinet for the L.A. Opera Orchestra and composer, John Williams’ Principal clarinetist; Anthony Parnther, a graduate of Northwestern University and Yale, a featured performer on many soundtracks as well as classical ensembles that include the L.A. Opera Orchestra, the San Diego Symphony and the Joffrey Balle;
Patrick Posey, a versatile saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist who performs regularly with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and the San Francisco Symphony. Posey is also a founding member of the NYC-based contemporary collective Le Train Bleu and also studies and performs non-Western music notably with Iraqi oud virtuoso Rahim AlHaj. Also, clarinetist Brian Walsh, who specializes in performance on the clarinet and bass clarinet in contemporary classical music, jazz, and world music. Walsh is a graduate of the California Institute of the Arts, and performs with diverse groups including Brad Dutz Quartet, Brightwork New Music and his own Walsh Set Trio;, and is a guest artist with the L.A. Philharmonic’s new Green Umbrella series at Disney Hall.
Linda Burrows, who coordinates the SYV Concert Series, said “The opportunity to experience great artists of passion and integrity perform works by distinguished composers is very enriching; and to experience this music in St. Mark’s Church is especially moving and uplifting.”
Doors for each concert open 30 minutes prior to the start with tickets being sold at the door as well as online in advance www.smitv.org/syv-concert-series.html
General admission tickets are $20 and student tickets are $10 (with any student ID). There will also be a complimentary reception following each concert to meet the artists and enjoy conversation and refreshments. For patron ticket purchases and any questions, please call SYV Concert Series Coordinator Linda Burrows at 805-688-7423 or the St. Mark’s office at 805-688-4454 or visit www.smitv.org or www.smitv.org/syv-concert-series.html