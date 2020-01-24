Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series presents concert starring organist Thomas Joyce and trumpeter Bill Williams

As part of the 40th anniversary season (2019-20) of the Santa Ynez Valley Concert Series, organist Thomas Joyce and trumpeter Bill Williams will perform “Resonance, Song and Fanfare: Music for Trumpet and Organ” on Friday, Feb. 7 at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoqui Avenue in Los Olivos.
The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and feature organ and trumpet music spanning 300 years, highlighting works: Sonata in D major by Giuseppe Torelli, the Prayer of St. Gregory by Alan Hovhaness, Paths by Takemitsu, Sonata by Naji Hakim and the Gershwin Prelude #2.
Joyce, the Minister of Keyboard Music at Trinity Episcopal Church and adjunct instructor of organ at Westmont College and choral accompanist at Santa Barbara City College, will perform on St. Mark's Schoenstein & Company two manual and pedal organ which dons 19 voices and 22 ranks.
Williams has served as principal trumpet and soloist with major orchestras and chamber ensembles both nationally and internationally. He serves as San Francisco Symphony principal trumpet and can be seen as well as heard in the PBS “Keeping Score” series. He is a frequent guest principal including the Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra and serves as solo trumpet of the Menuhin Festival Orchestra in Gstaad, Switzerland
Since its inception in 1981 by founder Rose Knoles, the musical series has brought widely acclaimed classical artists to perform in intimate spaces in the Santa Ynez Valley. The current concert series artistic director is pianist Robert Cassidy.
For Patron seating or any questions, please call SYV Concert Series Coordinator Linda Burrows directly at 805-705-0938.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.