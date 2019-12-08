The Santa Ynez Valley Chorale and Chamber Orchestra will celebrate the season with a two-day holiday concert series “Christmas Around the World,” on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 15 at 3 p.m.
Both concerts will be held in the Solvang Veterans Memorial Hall, located at 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang.
Under the direction of Dr. Michael Eglin, the music groups will choose pieces from around the world, including traditional Christmas carols, forgotten classics and new, hauntingly beautiful songs.
According to Eglin, the program will feature "Christ Church Bells," an American colonial folk carol, "Riu, Riu, Chiu," a Spanish Christmas carol, "African Alleluia," a rhythmic celebration based on traditional African music, and "Salvation is Created," a communion hymn based on a Ukrainian chant melody.
"The selections are purposefully eclectic," Eglin explained. "Some are traditional, others modern. Some are chants or carols based on specific texts in the Bible while others, celebrate poems or were written for opera.”
More familiar pieces such as "The First Noel," "O Sing a Song of Bethlehem" and "Carol of the Bells" will be performed.
Ticket prices are $15 for adults and $10 for seniors (65 and over) and youth (18 and under), and can be purchased at The Book Loft, from Chorale members, online at www.syvchorale.org, or at the door. There is a $2+ processing fee if purchased online.
The Chorale, a nonprofit organization comprised of novice and professional singers from their teens into their eighties, is coming into its 41st year of presenting choral music in the Valley.