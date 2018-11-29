The Santa Maria Philharmonic presents "Celebrate the Holidays," with impassioned performances of great symphonic sounds, extraordinary soloists, and an overall irresistible season of fine music.
Elegant sounds of the 17th century string orchestra are promised in the second concert of the philharmonic's season — "a concert that will lift the hearts and spark your holiday spirit," according to a statement from the philharmonic society.
The program will include some of the great works of the Baroque era. Included on the program is a "Concerto for Two Cellos" by the extraordinary Italian violin virtuoso, teacher and composer Antonio Vivaldi. Two fine players from within the orchestra will be stepping up as soloists: principal cellist Hilary Clark, and Barbara Spencer.
The brilliant "Concerto for Two Violins" by J.S. Bach will feature concertmaster Mary Beth Woodruff and Principal of the second violin section Emily Lanzone. The concert will also include the "Concerto Grosso in B Minor Op. 6 No.12" by George Frederic Handel, and the beloved "Adagio in G Minor for Strings and Organ" by Albinoni.
The performance is Friday, Nov. 30 at 7:30 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 311 S. Broadway.
Ticket prices are $15-$45, or a family rate of $60 (available only at the door). For more information, or to purchase tickets: www.santamariaphilharmonic.org, or leave a message at 805-925-0412.
The Santa Maria Philharmonic Society is a nonprofit organization.