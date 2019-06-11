The Santa Barbara Youth Project has announced that their 11th annual concert benefiting at-risk children that are sponsored through the organization's therapeutic horses program, will take place on Sunday, June 30, at 6 p.m. This year, the concert will include local musical group Santa Ynez Valley Songwriters Project.
Headlining acts include Jonathan McEuen, who has appeared on the Tonight Show, The Grand Ole Opry, and at the Bluebird Café, and has toured with many popular artists including Brad Paisley; Kathleen Sieck, a local singer/songwriter/recording artist currently touring with Sean Cassidy; Steven Styles, an accomplished songwriter and recording artist in the Valley; Emily Wryn, a local prolific singer/songwriter since the age of 13, whose songs have been showcased on National Public Radio as well as many venues in the Tri-Counties; and Amber Durbin, 15, the group's youngest guest artist hailing from San Diego, who devotes her musical talents to support various nonprofit organizations.
Leading the musical evening will be masters of ceremonies -- both Valley singer/songwriters and co-founders of the Valley Musicians Project -- Ruben Lee Dalton and Peter Claydon.
Claydon and his wife, Susan Miller, are also founders of The Santa Barbara Youth Project nonprofit.
The event will be held at Standing Sun Winery, located at 92, Second Street in Buellton.
Tickets are $30 donation (tax deductible) and are available for purchase at http://www.standingsunwines.com/Concert-Ticket
