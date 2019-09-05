The Rona Barrett Foundation is breaking out the tie-dye and embracing the age of Aquarius with their annual fall fundraiser celebrating the past: WOODSTOCK – 50th Anniversary of Peace, Love & Music.
The gala is set for Saturday, Oct. 19 at Rancho San Antonio in Buellton.
Proceeds from the event support the nonprofit's ongoing work to provide affordable housing and wellness services for low-income seniors residing at The Golden Inn & Village (GIV) located in Santa Ynez, as well as assist with the development of Phase Two of the GIV, “Harry’s House,” an affordable senior housing complex with age-in-place care services.
“This year, we’re going tie-dye, not black-tie for The Rona Barrett Foundation’s annual fall fundraiser,” said Rona Barrett, founder and CEO of the foundation, “to celebrate the sense of communal sharing that was such a big part of the original Woodstock in 1969.”
Woodstock, the music culture phenomenon which took place 50 years ago at a farm in upstate New York, brought together a generation’s major musical forces such as, Jimi Hendrix, Janis Joplin, Grateful Dead, and Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, among others.
The Rona Barrett Foundation recently recognized graduating Santa Ynez Valley Union High senior, Mateo del Solar, for winning the student logo
Keeping with the "peace and love" theme, attendees will enjoy libations, cuisine provided by New West Catering, and live music provided by the band, Aquarius, according to Barrett.
Onsite, a "Market Arcade" will open up to a collection of booths featuring lively activities and homemade items created by the senior residents of the GIV.
“Our talented seniors have been busy creating beautiful crafts, savory homemade jams and sauces that will be available for purchase,” Barrett said.
A live auction featuring memorable trip packages and experiences will be up for bid.
Tickets for the fundraiser are $150 each, and can be purchased online at ronabarrettfoundation.org, or by calling the Foundation at 805-688-8887.
A list of generous event sponsors can be found at ronabarrettfoundation.org/fundraising-events/.
