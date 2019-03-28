Nelly, the Grammy Award-winning St. Louis native who delivered us the unforgettable nightlife anthem, “Hot in Herre,” will perform at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for the first time on Friday, April 19 at 8 p.m.
In addition to his chart-topping hits from the early 2000s, like “Country Grammar” and “Dilemma,” Nelly will perform tracks from his forthcoming album, which is slated for release later this year.
Nelly, born Cornell Haynes Jr., formed his first musical group, St. Lunatics, with high school friends in his early 20s. The group peaked in 1996 with some local success with a self-produced single titled “Gimme What You Got.” The members collectively decided that Nelly would be better off as a solo act who could bring attention to the whole group. It wasn't long before the theory was proven correct, as Nelly was signed by Universal to a solo contract in 2000.
His debut album, “Country Grammar,” featured contributions from the St. Lunatics, as well as the Teamsters, Lil Wayne and Cedric the Entertainer. Thanks to the widespread popularity of lead single “Country Grammar,” the album debuted at No.3 on the Billboard 200 album chart, climbing to the top spot soon after. Other notable tracks from this album include, “E.I.,” “Ride wit Me” and “Batter Up.”
His second album, “Nellyville,” (2002) impressively held the No. 1 spot on 10 different Billboard charts the week of its release. Top hits included singles “Air Force Ones,” “Work It,” which featured Justin Timberlake, and “Pimp Juice.” The album stayed mainstream through the release of his single “Shake Ya Tailfeather” from the Bad Boys II soundtrack in 2003.
Nelly went on to release five more studio albums, including his special double-disc project, “Sweatsuit” (2004). He became one of seven rappers to have an album reach diamond status (selling 10 million copies of an album or single). He also came to be known for his collaborations with Florida Georgia Line, Tim McGraw and multiple symphonies throughout the nation.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.