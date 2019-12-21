Prince Royce coming to Chumash Casino Resort; tickets on sale Dec. 23

The Chumash Casino Resort has announced that Latin superstar Prince Royce will bring his national “Alter Ego” tour to the Samala Showroom for a performance on Saturday, March 14 at 8 p.m.
Tickets for the show range from $69 to $99, and will go on sale starting Monday, Dec. 23. at 10 a.m.
In the past eight years, the multi-platinum-selling artist has posted 17 No. 1 hits, and claimed more than 80 awards and recognitions, including 22 Latin Billboard Awards, 19 PremioLlo Nuestro Awards, 19 Premios Juventud Awards, 12 Latin AMAs and 12 Latin Grammy Award nominations.
The Dominican-American singer will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of the release of his self-titled debut album and the release of his latest effort, “Alter Ego.”
Royce’s 40-city tour kicks off on March 4 in Seattle and includes stops at arenas throughout the country. On March 14, it will be a rare opportunity to experience the award-winning performer in the intimate setting of the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom.
Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.