Presqu’ile Winery, located at 5391 Presqu’ile Drive in the hills of the Santa Maria Valley, has opened registration for their 4th annual Cornhole Tournament slated for Sunday, July 28, from 11:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m. in the outdoor amphitheater, and announced the remaining set of summer concerts.
Lawn game enthusiasts are invited to sign up in teams of two for a chance to win fun prizes. Upon registering for the tournament, each team will receive a bottle of 2014 Presqu'ile Vineyard Chardonnay or 2016 Santa Maria Valley Pinot Noir to enjoy at the event or take home.
Guest chef Lauren Davis will lay out a special menu for competitors and all guests to purchase.
Cornhole Tournament cost is $35 per team of two. To register, visit https://www.presquilewine.com/product/Cornhole or call 805.937.8110.
The summer continues with the following upcoming summer concerts:
- Fri., Aug. 2: Petty and the Heartshakers
- Fri., Aug. 16: Jeff Bridges
- Sat., Aug. 17: The English Beat
- Fri., Aug. 23: Presqu'ile's 1st Annual MadFest
- Fri., Sept. 20: The Molly Ringwald Project
- Sat., Sept. 28: Pryor Baird
Free on-site parking available. Family-friendly, children 10 and under free. Food, Wine, and Non-Alcoholic Beverages are available for purchase. No RVs permitted, no dogs permitted, and no outside food or drink permitted.
For more concert information, visit www.presquilewine.com.