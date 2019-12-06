Grammy-nominated 98 Degrees, the American pop and R&B group that rose to success in the late 1990s, will bring their U.S. tour to the Santa Ynez Valley at 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom.
The quartet of Ohio natives – brothers Nick and Drew Lachey, Justin Jeffre and Jeff Timmons – enjoyed a five-year stretch of success that made them one of the top boy bands of their era.
Between 1997 and 2002, 98 Degrees sold 10 million records, scored a chart-topping single, “Thank God I Found You,” with Mariah Carey and Joe, and collaborated with their collective idol, Stevie Wonder, on “True to Your Heart,” for the 1998 animated Disney film, “Mulan.” Their 4 million-selling album, “98° and Rising,” spawned the Top 5 favorites “Because of You,” “I Do,” and “The Hardest Thing,” while 2000’s “Revelation,” which sold 2 million copies, peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and yielded a trio of hits, “Give Me Just One Night (Una Noche),” “My Everything” and “The Way You Want Me To.”
After a hiatus to pursue solo careers, the quartet regrouped in 2012 and released a full-length Christmas album, “Let It Snow,” in 2017. The critically acclaimed album featured the group's signature R&B-tinged, four-part harmonies and served as a follow up to their 1999 multi-platinum “This Christmas.”
You have free articles remaining.
The success of the “Let It Snow” album led to a 36-city “98 Degrees at Christmas” tour in 2018, and the group’s resurgence fueled a national tour throughout 2019 labeled, “An Evening with 98 Degrees.”
Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.