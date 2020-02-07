Pink Floyd tribute band 'Which One's Pink?' to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

021620 Pink Floyd tribute band

Pink Floyd tribute band “Which One’s Pink?” headed to the Santa Ynez Valley.

 Contributed Photo

The popular Pink Floyd tribute band “Which One’s Pink?” returns to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Chumash Casino Resort

Which One’s Pink? has performed throughout the southwestern U.S. since 1997, captivating audiences with remarkably accurate versions of Pink Floyd’s extensive catalog, including complete performances of classic albums such as “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall.”

Which One’s Pink? will be making its third appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort after performances in 2013 and 2015 that captured the essence of the legendary British rock group.

The tribute band formed when musician-turned-lawyer Larry Isenberg began collaborating with fellow Los Angeles-area musicians who shared a common passion for the music of Pink Floyd. Which One’s Pink? take their name from a famous line in the Pink Floyd song “Have a Cigar,” which was featured on the 1975 release “Wish You Were Here.”

The band features Isenberg on vocals and keyboards along with Marty Brummer (drums), Nick Feduska (keyboards and guitar), Paul Samarin (guitar), Allen Moreno (guitar), Scott Richards (bass) and vocalists Natalie Azerad and Sharon Fatoorechi.

Pink Floyd was a progressive English rock band that achieved critical acclaim and commercial success in the 1970s. The band began to fragment shortly thereafter with David Gilmour leaving the group in 1985, but Pink Floyd continued to record and tour until 1994.

Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $25 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.

Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News. 

