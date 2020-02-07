Pink Floyd tribute band 'Which One's Pink?' to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

The popular Pink Floyd tribute band “Which One’s Pink?” returns to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Chumash Casino Resort.

Which One’s Pink? has performed throughout the southwestern U.S. since 1997, captivating audiences with remarkably accurate versions of Pink Floyd’s extensive catalog, including complete performances of classic albums such as “The Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall.”

Which One’s Pink? will be making its third appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort after performances in 2013 and 2015 that captured the essence of the legendary British rock group.

The tribute band formed when musician-turned-lawyer Larry Isenberg began collaborating with fellow Los Angeles-area musicians who shared a common passion for the music of Pink Floyd. Which One’s Pink? take their name from a famous line in the Pink Floyd song “Have a Cigar,” which was featured on the 1975 release “Wish You Were Here.”

The band features Isenberg on vocals and keyboards along with Marty Brummer (drums), Nick Feduska (keyboards and guitar), Paul Samarin (guitar), Allen Moreno (guitar), Scott Richards (bass) and vocalists Natalie Azerad and Sharon Fatoorechi.