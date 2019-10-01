Behind the flashing lights, smooth country twang and iconic black Stetson hat, is a self-deprecating family man as forthright as his music.
Ahead of a sold out Solvang Festival Theater performance on Thursday, country music star Clint Black discussed the personal growth he has experienced since releasing his groundbreaking triple-platinum debut album, Killin’ Time, 30 years ago, and bringing his daughter Lily Pearl into the family business.
The proud dad of a fledgling college freshman, Black excuses his interview rescheduling due to a father/daughter priority.
"There's myriad of emotions as you would imagine," Black said, "all the excitement, the worry, the hopes, the dreams — all of it. It's all there. It's quite the tapestry."
Two weeks prior, he explains, his only child, Lily Pearl, 18, started her first year at Belmont University in Nashville, to study business and music.
With musicians for parents, Lily, much to her dad's delight, opted for a career in music.
"She wants to go into the family business," Black said. "She knows it's a business and that no one is going to do it for you."
His daughter is no stranger to the industry, seeing both he and his wife Lisa Hartman Black work day-to-day, devoutly practicing their musical techniques— he for hours daily on guitar — managing various aspects of the business, and touring months on end each year.
"I give her the unvarnished look, so she knows," he said of his daughter. "I've told her about other acts and musicians that I've known that couldn't handle it and turned to drugs and alcohol.
"You draw the wrong card and have an addictive personality, that can be the end of you. I've lost friends to it," Black said.
He says that it's worth staying close to his daughter in hopes she keeps coming back to talk about things.
"We're lucky, she's a sweet kid. She still talks to us," he said.
The Texas-raised artist describes himself as a more self-aware individual these days, who had once fought his way through before being thrust into what he calls "the big time."
"I was just a kid then," said Black, now 57.
He credits growing up with the ideas that "you're no better than anyone else" and "you're only as good as the work you do" for keeping his feet planted on the ground.
Country music superstar Clint Black will make an appearance at the Solvang Festival Theater on Thursday, Oct. 3. Proceeds from the concert wil…
You have free articles remaining.
"I told myself that [fame] wasn't going to go to my head," Black said. "I remember James Taylor once said, 'I'm just still trying to be authentic.' That just really struck me."
Who he is today, Black said, is somewhat like who he once was as a "green" musician, except now he's wiser and truer to himself and others.
In 1992, according to Black, he was in litigation, attempting to part ways with his then-manager while being sued by his record company who wanted him to stay with that manager. During that time, he was also blocked from releasing music and toured 100 cities in 4½ months, to fulfill his contract.
"It was a really tough year," Black said. "But I hadn't yet figured out who I didn't want be as a performer. I know myself, and know how to get past difficult things. I know better now.
"It's is a different feeling on stage now, just having gone through that odyssey, and getting to a point where I know who I am and know what performing is to me."
But the self-realization doesn't prevent Black from wanting to make his fans proud. Even the non-fans.
"I still feel like I have to prove something because maybe there are people that were dragged to the show," he said. "So they're stuck there with their arms crossed. I've seen it. Then we win them over. I can see where you cross a line and maybe at the very least, they respect what you do even if they don't like it.
"We're still wanting to win people over, and there are people who are already won over, who we want to say, 'look, we're still trying to get better.' Every night is the World Series game to us," Black said.
Heading to Solvang as part of his 80-stop national tour celebrating the 30-year anniversary release of his Killin’ Time album, the artist says he is looking forward to returning to the Festival Theater.
"My first time up there, David Crosby had asked to come help out the school," Black said. "I did two shows and David came and sat in and we had a ball. It's such an intimate venue."
Again with no amps on stage, the singer says his band will deliver as much unadulterated sound to the audience as possible — for authenticity's sake.
"I'm proud of my work, I know what I put into it. But even still, it's a humbling business and humbling world," Black said.
The special concert is presented by Solvang Theaterfest, and sponsored in part by Firestone Walker Brewing Company. Proceeds from the concert will help with the maintenance of the 45 year-old nonprofit Solvang Festival Theater.