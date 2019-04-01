North County Chorus members will be performing in public for the first time along with the Santa Barbara Chorale Society and Santa Barbara City College Choirs in partnership with the Santa Barbara Symphony to present Giuseppe Verdi’s masterpiece “Messa da Requiem” (known as Verdi’s Requiem) on Saturday, April 13 at 8 p.m. and Sunday, April 14 at 3 p.m. at the Granada Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara.
Under the direction of Nichole Dechaine, Choral Director of Santa Ynez Valley High School and St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, NCC is comprised of volunteer vocalists from the Santa Ynez Valley, Lompoc and Santa Maria ranging in age from 16 (including two Santa Ynez Valley High School students) to 86 years.
The non-sectarian group has been rehearsing weekly since early January 2019 at St. Mark’s in Los Olivos.
The North County Chorus was organized by former State Assembly member and philanthropist Brooks Firestone, a long-time Santa Barbara Chorale Society member who recognized a desire for vocalists in northern Santa Barbara County to unite and share their love of music.
Performing Verdi’s Requiem with the Santa Barbara Symphony, according to Firestone, is a phenomenal opportunity to launch the newly formed North County Chorus.
"We look forward to future opportunities to share music throughout the community,” he said.
Tickets for the performance can be purchased online at https://www.thesymphony.org/ or call 805-899-2222.
For more information about the North County Chorus, visit www.SMITV.org