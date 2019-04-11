Ken Helman, a new resident of the Santa Ynez Valley and brother of local trumpeter Ron Helman, is an accomplished vocal coach hailing from New York City who is more focused on sharing the gift of song with his new community than settling into his home.
Helman's musical prowess extends beyond his 40 years as a teacher, adding singer, pianist, recording artist --and mentor-- to his repertoire of skills. And he is currently inviting students of all ages and abilities.
Helman, who says he was taken under the wing of his music teacher in high school, vows to do that for others. "I have a passion for teaching, and absolutely love the mentoring aspect of it. What I want most, is for people to know that I'm accessible," he said.
Originally from rural New Jersey, he thanks his sax-playing father -- who often performed local gigs -- for being his musical impetus, and credits piano lessons at five years old, for the path that unfurled.
"I was a very disciplined kid. Really, I was voracious. I didn't need to be pushed or reminded to practice. Early on, I knew it was my calling," Helman said.
By the time he reached high school, and despite not attending the music/arts high school in New York that he had set his heart on, he managed to take matters into his own hands and design a musical curriculum at his school.
"The arts high school in New York just wasn't in the picture," he recalls, "but I had a wonderful teacher that prepared me. She was a wonderful mentor."
At 16, Helman said he retreated into his own world, practicing piano and working on the mechanics of singing through voice training.
"I did everything. I starred in musicals, theater, and choir," he said. "I also played concertos with orchestras and got my first review at 16-years-old."
He remembers how much joy he experienced as a teenager learning to play piano with very strict Polish teachers -- whose teaching technique included a swat to the hand with an ebony stick when a wrong note was played.
Helman said smiling, that the stern method used by the ladies had matched his laser-focused-attention in his early years, which eventually led him to great things.
A graduate of the Peabody Conservatory of Music, Manhattan School of Music, and a fellowship at the Juilliard School, Helman has since appeared in over 25 venues in New York City and abroad, including Carnegie Hall with Sting and other great musical legends at the Annual Rainforest Foundation Benefit Concerts.
To pin down a genre that best describes Helman's musicality isn't possible because he loves it all. In fact, the original record he wrote and performed called "Emerging," spans genres of classical, pop, theater, jazz, and even folk.
"It's a combination of music," he said with satisfaction.
His love of singing, he says, translates into his love of teaching -- anyone of any age, and especially beginners.
"I love the challenge of a beginner," Helman says, explaining his process of purposefully slowing down the music to train his students' ears. "From C to C, there are only seven notes that comprise a song."
His love of teaching is given by his ability to simplify music and make learning it accessible to all.
With the belief that everyone "has a voice" (except for the rare occasion that someone is tone deaf) and just needs a little training, he says, "Singing is a really satisfying thing to do: taking a breath and making a sound, is in itself, satisfying -- and for many other reasons, too."
According to Helman, many times a new student will come in emulating their favorite music artist. He encourages this, but says his coaching provides students with the opportunity to further explore their own authentic expression and voice.
"Kids are capable of doing amazing things. In singing, their voices will change, but never underestimate a child. They have an innate sense of how things should go," Helman explained.
With a time and location still to be determined, Helman offers a glimpse into the musical fun he intends to bring to Valley youths.
"It'll be a weekly session of teen workshops called Glee and Beyond, for ages 10-18. It'll be great," Helman said.
To inquire about private singing lessons, contact Ken Helman at kennethhelman@gmail.com. For more information, visit his website at kenhelman.com.