Trace Adkins, country singer and actor who’s been a Nashville icon for more than two decades, is taking over the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Friday, July 12 at 8 p.m.
Adkins made his debut in 1996 with his “Dreaming Out Loud” album and has since released 10 studio albums and two Greatest Hits compilations. He has charted more than 20 singles on the Billboard country music charts, including three No. 1 hits, and has won multiple CMT and ACM awards.
Adkins’ music roots go back to high school as a member of a gospel music group. He attended Louisiana Tech University in Ruston but eventually left to work on an oil rig. He also worked as a pharmacy technician before pursuing a career in music.
After a few years of playing in honky tonk bars in the Ark-La-Tex area, he eventually moved to Nashville. In 1994, he met an executive at Arista Records Nashville who arranged for numerous music industry friends to come out and hear Adkins play. A representative of Capital Records signed Adkins after watching him perform at Tillie and Lucy’s bar in Mt. Juliet, Tennessee.
His debut single, “There’s a Girl in Texas,” was released in 1996 and quickly went mainstream. Adkins went on to spend the next two decades churning out hits, releasing albums and recording and performing with other top-charting country artists like Martina McBride and Blake Shelton. His 2005 single, “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk,” has grown to become a country-music anthem.
In addition to his music, Adkins has made several appearances on television, including being a panelist on the game shows “Hollywood Squares” and “Pyramid,” and a finalist in 2008 and the winner in 2013 on “The All Star Celebrity Apprentice.”
He has also had parts in several films over the years, including “Moms’ Night Out,” “Traded,” “Deepwater Horizon” and “I Can Only Imagine.”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The stars from the original Broadway cast of “Jersey Boys” have reunited as The Midtown Men and will bring their 10th anniversary tour to the …
Two 1990s artists, Vanilla Ice and Mark McGrath, are bringing their “I Love the 90’s” tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on F…
The Chumash Casino Resort has announced that concerts by country star Brett Young and the legendary Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have be…