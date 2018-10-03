Live On Stage, Inc. and the Lompoc Concert Association announce country legend duo, “Nashville Legacy,” tribute performance as part of their 2018-19 concert season.
Join Jason Coleman and Meagan Taylor as they pay tribute to their country music icon relatives Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins in a one-of-a-kind concert at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc on Friday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.
Floyd Cramer and Chet Atkins were two of the biggest names in country music, and are considered legends at their instruments. Cramer’s “slip-note” style was an integral part of countless country, rock, and pop songs in the 50s and 60s; Atkins’ innovative “thumb-and-two-finger” style brought him unparalleled success as a guitarist and is regarded as one of the most prolific record producers of all time.
Although they both lost their lives to cancer (Floyd in 1997 and Chet in 2001) their Nashville Legacy lives on today through their grandchildren: Floyd’s grandson, pianist Jason Coleman, and Chet’s niece, guitarist Meagan Taylor. The accomplished musicians celebrate their rich musical heritage and honor their late relatives in a unique concert that features hits made famous by Cramer and Atkins, as well as other songs that turned Nashville into “Music City, USA”.
Single tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students. For more information, contact 805-737-1809 or visit the Lompoc Concert Association’s website at www.lompocconcert.org.
The Lompoc Concert Association was formed in 1948 as Lompoc Community Concert Association. The all-volunteer nonprofit organization is committed to enriching the cultural life of Lompoc through live performances. Thanks to the generosity of patrons, sponsors and season ticket-holders, the concerts are offered at affordable, family-friendly prices.