Although the hilly Los Padres National Forest separates the Valley and Santa Barbara, local choir director Nichole Dechaine recently assembled North County vocalists to show that music really does have the power to move mountains.
A newly formed choral group called the North County Chorus directed by Dechaine, will make a big splash over the hill in Santa Barbara.
On April 13-14, in partnership with three different South County choral groups, the first-time North County Chorus singers will aid the Santa Barbara Symphony in presenting Verdi’s Requiem, a major production that Dechaine says includes a full-sized orchestra.
"We're rehearsing here and going to join up and perform at the Grenada Theater with the City College choruses and the Santa Barbara Chorale Society. There's about 150 singers coming together," Dechaine explained, standing behind the historic Steinway B concert grand piano at St. Mark's-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church in Los Olivos, where she has been the director of choral music for the past five years.
She further explained that when the Santa Barbara Symphony decided to perform a work with singers, they asked South County choirs, which included Santa Barbara City College's concert choir and chamber singers groups.
However, chorale member and Santa Ynez Valley wine proprietor, Brooks Firestone, expanded on that thought, she said.
"Brooks came up with the idea," recalled Dechaine. "He said, 'Let's get some north county people. Let's get Santa Ynez Valley involved.' That's where the North County Chorus came from. We just started it for this project."
With well over 20 singers from both the Santa Ynez and Lompoc valleys, the tall order has the new chorale group hard at work practicing at the church every Wednesday night, leading up to the two April symphony performances.
"We're now in rehearsal with the conductor of the symphony, Nir Kabaretti, who conducts all over the world," Dechaine said, sitting at the keys of the chruch's piano. "He's very well-known, so to sing with him, is pretty exciting."
I'm learning a lot
When Dechaine isn't directing the choir on Sundays at St. Mark's, she's empowering others -- even kids -- to find their voice. And despite the misconception that one is either born with a singing voice or not, Dechaine insists otherwise.
"Everybody can sing. Everybody can learn to sing," she said firmly. "You're born with a certain size larynx and certain vocal chords, and your're going to make a certain sound -- a timbre, but you can always develop and improve a voice."
Prior to her years directing choir, she was a choir member too, singing at the Santa Barbara Mission and with All Saints By the Sea in Montecito.
Once Dechaine earned her doctorate in vocal performance at University of California, Santa Barbara, she went on to become an adjunct instructor for the last 12 years with Santa Barbara City College's music department and 15 years at Westmont College in Santa Barbara.
Just five years ago, she said when the director of choral music position opened up at St. Mark's, she reached out to Randall Day, priest and rector at the church who she credits for helping expand her career.
"Conducting all started because of the St. Mark's opportunity," Dechaine said smiling. "I'm grateful for the opportunity because it's just opened up a whole new world, and a whole new way to bring people into singing; and to bring communities together; and to help people discover how awesome singing really is."
As a resident of Lompoc, she says her drive to Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley and back home, sometimes seven days a week, is taxing, but very gratifying.
"I'm learning a lot," she said, ready to play the Steinway, which she claims is a skill set that comes in hard last after singing and playing the flute.
Currently in her first year at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School as choir director, Dechaine says working with young people is exciting, but took some getting used to coming from a college background.
But she said she has quickly become very attached to her choir students, noting that a good majority of them are soon-to-be graduating seniors, which will leave a void next year.
"I'm really trying to recruit right now," Dechaine said unabashedly. "Many students are afraid that being in the choir will somehow mess with their image. I need to come up with a creative way to show them that singing is pretty cool. We even do modern songs like Bohemian Rhapsody," she said.
With plans to continue to expand the high school choir, she said that next year will bring good things.
Come together
So far the new North County Chorus consists of members of St. Mark's choir, various community members with vocal experience, and two of her Santa Ynez Valley high school students, Jake Gildred and Avery Pino.
Dechaine says that the two eager students -- the only high schoolers from her choir group who could participate this time -- were blown away after attending a rehearsal with symphony conductor Kabaretti at the helm.
"They said, 'It's the most amazing thing ever!' They were blown away and overwhelmed by it. I even played excerpts of the piece for the whole class, and more of them were thinking to themselves, 'Why didn't I do this?' But next year, more of them said they're going to join North County Chorus and sing with the symphony," Dechaine said.
Dechaine said that although she loved singing as a child and growing up with the influence of classical music from her mother who was Royal Ballet trained, she became a musician because of the program made available at the public elementary school she attended.
With the prospect of providing similar guidance for her students of all ages, she said, "That's the most exciting thing, I think, is taking baby, beginner students who've never [sung] and watching their progress over just a month, even; and watching the excitement on their faces say, 'Wow I didn't think I could do that."
Before the big performances take place, Dechaine said the symphony has invited the North County Chorus to collaborate on another project next year as well.
"So it's going to keep going, it's exciting," Dechaine said.
For more information about the Santa Barbara Symphony event or to purchase tickets, visit https://www.granadasb.org/.