Mission Santa Inès is celebrating the bounty of its local winemakers with a special fundraising event "Wine to Gladden the Heart," on Friday, Aug. 30 from 5–7 p.m.
Set around the fountain in the Mission gardens built by Capuchin friars in the 1930s, the summer event will feature wines crafted by Mission parishioners, according to an event spokesperson.
All proceeds benefit Mission and parish special projects.
On hand will be local wine labels such as Lucas and Lewellen, Dascomb Cellars, Vincent Winery, Casa Cassara, Kita, El Rancho Wine, and Bradley Family.
Premium, small batch wines from smaller Mission winemakers including Meadowlark, Bodega Del Solar, Feliz Noche, Doll Pond, and Coyle Wines will also be featured.
Appetizers donated by local restaurants will be served, and musical performances by Michael Eglin and the Mission folklorico dance troupe Ballet Xochiqueta will be part of the evening.
Tickets are $40 per person or $70 per couple, and can be purchased at the Mission Gift Shop or at the door.
Attendees will receive a Mission logo wine glass and the opportunity to enter a wine raffle featuring special bottles provided by participating wineries.
For more information contact the Mission directly at (805) 688-4815.
