Million Dollar Quartet
The Tony Award Winning musical is set on Dec. 4, 1956, when an extraordinary twist of fate brought young Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Johnny Cash, and Carl Perkins together at Sun Records in Memphis for what would be one of the greatest jam sessions ever. Million Dollar Quartet brings that legendary December night to life with an irresistible tale of broken promises, secrets, betrayal, and celebrations that is both poignant and funny. Relive the era with the smash-hit sensation featuring an incredible score of rock 'n' roll, gospel, R&B, and country hits. Playing at the Solvang Festival Theater July 5-28. For more information go to http://www.pcpa.org/MillionDollarQuartet.html.