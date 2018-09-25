Locals accustomed to the uncomplicated strumming of guitar and lyrical soliloquies of country music might be taken a little off-guard come Oct 10.
Tennessee-based singer/songwriter Mat Kearney will bring his 5-piece band to the Solvang Festival Theater -- amped with 'out of this world' rhythms and speak-to-your-feet beats.
On his CrazyTalk 2018 tour, Kearney, along with special guests, brothers Keith and Michael Jeffrey of the Australian alt rock band Atlas Genius, will take the Valley stage for their first time in an uncustomary performance: a little less country and a whole lot of electronic.
Kearney's music will sample chill house grooves and tropical sounds, glued together by thought-provoking hooks and lyrics.
According to Kearney, his album CRAZYTALK "has some deep house influences, some African samples, some tropical sounds, and a lot of electronics — things that wouldn't normally be found in a singer/songwriter record — juxtaposed with some classic songs. It's a sound that really occupies its own lane."
That's crazy talk
But the album really began as just that -- crazy talk.
"It started out as a text message with a friend who asked me what the dream was for this record. I said, 'crazy talk? (meaning: I'm going to dream big for a second) I'd put the record out independently; I'd work with some really great artists collaboratively; and we'd play some rooms we'd never been to before," recalled Kearney.
From that moment on, he said his friend insisted on the name "Crazy Talk" as a working title.
"It wasn't really meant to be the name of the album, but the more I thought about it, it made sense. I liked looking at the word. It seemed sort of symmetrical," he continued.
He says the name became a sort of anthem for his approach to creating the album. After four prior albums, "I said to myself: I'm going to do whatever I want and just trust it will work out."
Eugene to Nashville
Kearney grew up in Eugene, Oregon as what he refers to as "a skater punk kid," with surprisingly little musical influence. "I wanted to be a soccer player as a kid," he laughed.
It wasn't until Kearney reached high school that he learned, through the encouragement of teachers, that he had a knack for writing and later, photography. "I thought I would go into cinematography or something. I had no dreams of becoming a musician."
But when music found him, so did the love of songwriting. "I fell in love with this ability to write something incredibly profound that connects with people," he said.
And later in his college years at Chico State, he remembers his roommate's guitar being the catalyst for his eventual love of instruments. So much so that he now plays guitar, piano, harmonica, electric guitar, ukulele, and others. "I'm a jack of all trades and a master of none," he admitted.
Looking back, Kearney says his artistry is influenced in equal parts: by the poignant penchant for songwriting that Bruce Springsteen possesses and the enlivening beats of the 90s hip-hop band, A Tribe Called Quest.
The rest is history
An agreement to help drive his college friend from California to Nashville in exchange for helping him record his first songs, was the beginning of the rest of Kearney's life. "I never left," he said of Tennessee.
CRAZYTALK is Kearney's fifth album and he says of the arduous tour lifestyle in front of him — "it's not my first rodeo." In fact, this year's tour line-up marks 10 years on the road. So he's less inclined to appease the masses but instead, prefers to surprise them.
"I love putting out albums that aren't exactly what people expect of me. I don't like singer/songwriter records; just boring music, guitar and a piano. I've always played with programming; both electronic elements and Pop elements. I like spoken-word delivery too," he said.
And since having a daughter with his wife in 2017, Kearney talks about the album's now-mature tone and overall message that is notably expressed in the very special song "Better Than I Used to Be," signifying a man with different priorities.
"Since having a little girl, I'm better than I used to be. This for me is a really strong song," he added.
Kearney said he's inspired by the various collaborative efforts he's had the honor to work on, and says the album really is a reflection of all that 'crazy talk' that started with that text. "This album is the next logical evolution for me. And I'm having a blast on this tour," he said.
Kearney has earned the No. 1 spot on iTunes, topped multiple Billboard charts and won several BMI awards. He has been played over 1 billion times on Pandora and has 2.3 million followers on Spotify. His music has been played on top TV shows including “NCIS” and “Grey’s Anatomy.” For a list of tour dates and locations, visit https://matkearney.com/
**This is annual benefit show for the Solvang Festival Theater. Tickets are $45; Golden Circle tickets are $105 and include the best seats in the house and post-show catered reception with the artist. For tickets, go to https://www.solvangfestivaltheater.org/ or call 805-686-1789.