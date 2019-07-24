Multi-platinum Filipino recording artist, Martin Nievera, and prominent Filipina powerhouse vocalist, Pops Fernandez, are bringing their “Two-gether Again 2019 Tour” to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 17.
The current tour marks a special reunion for this duo as they take the stage to perform their greatest hits for a remarkable performance.
Nievera is commonly known in the Philippines as the “Concert King.” He earned this title with numerous top-selling recordings including “Be My Lady,” “Each Day with You,” “Please Don’t Throw My Love Away,” and, of course, his famous award-winning love ballad, “You Are My Song.”
With a career spanning more than three decades, Nievera has garnered 18 platinum, five double-platinum, three triple-platinum and one quadruple-platinum album. He has won multiple Box Office Entertainment Awards, including Male Recording Artist of the Year in 2009.
Joining him on stage will be singer and actress Pops Fernandez, known in the Philippines as the “Concert Queen.”
Fernandez released her first album at the age of 16 and soon after co-hosted the Philippine television series “Penthouse Live!” with Nievera. She ventured into the film industry over the next two decades, all the while continuing her career in television and in the recording studio.
Fernandez will perform some of her top hits, including “Don’t Say Goodbye” and “I Was Once A Child Like You.”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 & $79 are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant medium who stars on the E! Television Network series “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for two unforgettable nights. The first show will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, and the second show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.
