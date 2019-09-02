{{featured_button_text}}
Mariachi Music singer stock photo

Mariachi music can be an expression of love, betrayal, death, politics or revolutionary heroes.

San Luis Obispo Mariachi Fest representing the proud music and cultural arts tradition of Mexico will bring Solvang its first annual mariachi festival.

The Solvang Mariachi Fest will take place on Saturday, Sept. 14 at 5 p.m. at the Solvang Festival Theater, and will feature some of the most successful ranchera singers, Lupita Infante, Omar Arreola, Gerardo Martinez “El As Negro,” and three Mariachi bands, Mariachi Angeles de Pepe Martinez Jr., Mariachi Los Toros, and Mariachi Voces Tapatias. 

Mariachi music dates back to the 18th century in Cocula, Jalisco Mexico, and was transformed from regional folk music to a phenomenon that symbolizes Mexico.

The Mariachi Fest is for all audiences of all ages. Tickets are available online at www.ticketon.com

For more information email monarcanew@gmail.com.

