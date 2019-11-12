En Fuego Events has announced it will sponsor Santa Ynez Valley's inaugural event "Solvang Fall Festival," a three-day autumnal weekend celebration in downtown Solvang, running Friday, Nov. 15, through Sunday, Nov. 17.
The family-friendly event donning a carnival theme with games and a Ferris wheel, is free to attend, which includes an evening concert by local reggae/ punk/ ska/ pop band Mad Caddies at 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16. The event will mark the group's 25th touring anniversary.
Solvang Fall Festival also will welcome over 20 additional bands to two stages, including local band favorites Will Ridge, Frank Palmer, Vineyard Byrds, Bear Redell, Soul Cats and The Kicks, who also will perform at Solvang Park.
Added to the band roster are Santa Barbara-based musicians Cornerstone Reggae, DJ Hecktik, New Vibe, Wall of Tom, Dusty Jugs and Lompoc's Richie Rey.
Copenhagen Stage will come alive with an inaugural "Battle of the Bands" event on both Saturday and Sunday, spotlighting six local teenage bands -- Jump Start, Melody Hope, Driftwood Courtet, Checkers and Let Flo Glo –- who will battle it out for the Fall Fest title and a $500 cash prize.
You have free articles remaining.
Local craft beer, wine and food vendors will be on site.
Proceeds from Solvang Fall Festival will benefit the Solvang Arts and Music Foundation, which brings music and arts education programs to Solvang's K-8 students.
For more information and to view the band lineup, visit www.solvangfallfest.com/entertainment