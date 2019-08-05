Get transported back to the decade of big hair, neon and synthesizers when the “Lost 80’s Live Tour” arrives at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for a healthy dose of nostalgia on Friday, Aug. 30, at 8 p.m.
The annual ’80s-era tour is making its first appearance at the Chumash Casino Resort with a lineup featuring a blend of English and American new wave artists who were mainstays on MTV during the network’s heyday.
Get ready for performances by A Flock of Seagulls (“I Ran” and “Space Age Love Song”), Missing Persons (“Words” and “Walking in L.A.”), Wang Chung (“Dance Hall Days” and “Everybody Have Fun Tonight”), Bow Wow Wow (“I Want Candy”), The Escape Club (“Wild, Wild West” and “I’ll Be There”), Real Life (“Send Me an Angel”), The Vapors (“Turning Japanese”), The Motels (“Only the Lonely” and “Suddenly Last Summer”), Boys Don’t Cry (“I Wanna Be a Cowboy”) and Farrington & Mann – the original members of When in Rome UK (“The Promise”).
The Lost 80’s Live Tour creates a unique experience for new wave fans to see multiple bands playing their greatest hits all on one stage. The ninth stop on this 13-city, U.S. tour will be the intimate setting of the 1,400-seat Samala Showroom at the Chumash Casino Resort.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $69, $74, $79, $89 and $99 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
