Los Rieleros del Norte has produced numerous norteño hits throughout their 35-year career and will take the stage at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Friday, August 16, at 8 p.m. Joining them will be special guest Regulo Caro.
The band’s name — which translates to “The Railers of the North,” based on one of its founders having worked railway construction in Texas. The band is also known for its slogan, “La Máquina Musical Norteña # 1.”
Originally from Ojinaga, Chihuahua, and now established in El Paso, Texas, Los Rieleros del Norte give a living testimony of their roots and culture through the development of their unique sound that blends both saxophone and accordion.
One of their biggest hits, “Te Quiero Mucho,” reached No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Latin Tracks chart in 1999. Since then, they’ve released multiple chart-topping hits, including “Amor Prohibido,” “No Le Digas A Nadie,” “Dime Quién Es,” “En La Puerta de Esa Casa” and many more.
Throughout the span of their career, Los Rieleros del Norte have been nominated for three Grammy Awards. The most recent nomination was for their 2014 album, “En Tus Manos,” which garnered top hits “Desde la Otra Mesa,” “Como Quieras Quiero,” “El Corrido de Jacinto,” and “Aunque Mal Paguen Ellas.”
Joining them on stage will be Regional Mexican music artist Regulo Caro. Caro has received numerous accolades, including a BMI Award and a Latin Grammy Award nomination. His albums have positioned themselves in the Top 5 of the Regional Mexican Albums list of Billboard Magazine, and many of his songs have achieved No. 1 status.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 & $79 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Tyler Henry, the clairvoyant medium who stars on the E! Television Network series “Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry,” is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for two unforgettable nights. The first show will take place at 8 p.m. on Friday, August 9, and the second show at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 10.
Returning this year with the goal of again clinching the winner's title in Solvang's annual Danish Days aebleskiver eating contest, is Raina H…
Los Alamos Branch Library is showcasing a photography exhibit titled “Cars, Stars & Rockets: The Photographs of Jay Prichard” through Octo…