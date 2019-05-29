Sponsored by the Los Olivos Rotary Club, the 15th annual Los Olivos Jazz & Olive Festival will kick off on June 8 from 1-4 p.m. at Lavinia Campbell Park in downtown Los Olivos.
The festivities will include 30 area wineries, a wide selection of fine foods prepared by 30 local volunteer chefs, and jazz music performed by Grammy nominee Denise Donatelli and her Los Angeles-based group: Rich Ruttenberg, Ben Shepherd, Gary Novak, Larry Koonse, and Bob Sheppard.
Also available onsite, will be select olive product vendors and a silent auction.
Referred to as "O Chefs" -- who are not professionals but bring years of culinary practice to the table -- the culinary masters will produce delicious creations to be judged as part of a friendly competition. The winning chefs will be announced during the festival.
The Jazz and Olive Festival is the Los Olivos Rotary Club's most important fundraiser that raises money for local scholarships, grants for organizations such as 4-H, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Solvang Friendship House, the Solvang Library, Santa Ynez Valley Therapeutic Riding, the Buellton Senior Center and a Tai Chi pavilion for the Solvang Senior Center, and community building events like the annual painting and maintenance day at Sunny Fields Park.
Over the last 15 years, the festival has raised over $400,000 for the community.
Attendance for the festival is limited to 650 people. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Visit jazzandolivefestival.org or call (805) 325-9280 for tickets. You can also follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.
