Los Invasores De Nuevo León, a norteño group from Monterrey, Nuevo León in Mexico, will bring five decades of their beloved music to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, May 10.
Over the past five decades the group has released many international hits including, “Mi Casa Nueva,” “A Mí Qué Me Quedó,” “Que Valor De Muger” and “Bajo Mil Llaves.”
The group was originally formed as a quintet in 1978 by Lalo Mora (vocals), Javier Rios (backing vocals/accordionist), Homero de Leon (bass) and Eluid Lopez (percussion). Their careers began by performing at private parties, street fairs and local cantinas.
By 1982, they entered the mainstream world when they earned their first regional hit, “Mi Casa Nueva,” which was eventually certified gold in Mexico. Their recordings quickly became audience favorites, landing them on the radio and at the top of the music charts several times over the ensuing decade.
Beginning in 1993, the group saw some change with Mora leaving and eventually bringing in Rigo Marroquín (bajo sexto), Rolando Marroquín (vocals) and Luis Perales (bass). This newly formed sextet debuted in 1997 with their internationally successful album “Ventanas al Viento.”
That same year, the group released album “Vuelvo Contigo.” It topped the Mexican regional charts becoming double platinum in Mexico and gold in the United States. One of the band’s singles, “A Mí Qué Me Quedó,” became a staple all over Mexico, remaining at the top of the radio charts for many months.
Over the next several years, the group continued to release successful albums. In 2004, it released album “Los Más Buscados,” which added the corridos style to the group’s signature sound. The band took the corrido format to new heights, having found much success with the release of “Corridos de Peligro,” a collection of narcocorridos.
In the fall of 2016, the group achieved a recording milestone in releasing an album simply titled “No. 50.”
