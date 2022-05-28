The Lompoc Concert Association will close out its 74th season with a live performance by acclaimed flutist Jeannine Goeckeritz at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 3.
Goeckeritz, who has entertained audiences around the world and tours as principal flutist with the Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra at Temple Square, will bring her rich signature sound to the First United Methodist Church, located at 925 N F St. in Lompoc.
Her concerts feature a blend of classic pieces and contemporary hits, along with piano accompaniment by award-winning composer, producer and songwriter Stephen Nelson.
Single tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students. Doors open at 6:45 p.m.
For more information, call 805-588-5971, email lompocconcertinfo@gmail.com, or visit LompocConcert.org