Legendary rocker John Fogerty to perform at Chumash Casino Resort

John Fogerty, the legendary co-creator of Creedence Clearwater Revival and successful solo artist, will perform the hits that span his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career when he brings his “My 50 Year Trip” tour to the Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 13 at the Chumash Casino Resort.
With a career spanning more than 50 years, John Fogerty is hailed as one of the most influential musicians in rock history, known for creating the soundtrack of a generation. As co-founder and chief musical architect of Creedence Clearwater Revival, and as a solo artist, Fogerty’s works rank as some of the most influential in American music history.
As the writer, singer and producer of numerous classic hits, including “Born on the Bayou,” “Green River,” “Proud Mary” and “Bad Moon Rising,” Fogerty has been honored as one of the “100 Greatest Guitarists,” “100 Greatest Songwriters” and “100 Greatest Singers” by Rolling Stone magazine.
Fogerty has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Songwriters Hall of Fame and the Baseball Hall of Fame, and he became a New York Times best-selling author in 2012 with the release of his memoir, “Fortunate Son: My Life, My Music.”
Fogerty enjoyed success as a solo artist with his 1985 album “Centerfield,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has been certified double-platinum. The album was driven by such hits as “The Old Man Down the Road,” “Rock and Roll Girls,” and the title track, “Centerfield,” the baseball-themed song that can still be heard at Major League Baseball stadiums and small ballparks throughout the country.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $79, $99, $119, $129 and $139 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Lisa André covers Valley Life for Santa Ynez Valley News.