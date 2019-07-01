Gerardo Ortiz, an award-winning regional Mexican singer-songwriter, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 26.
Ortiz grew up in Pasadena. He recorded and released his first amateur album, “Encuentro De Amor” at age 8. By the time he turned 13, he was a popular local musician known as “the son of Sinaloa.” His passion for music grew as he participated in the show “Codigo FAMA,” which turned his life around. By the time he graduated high school, he was already working on his debut album.
In 2009, at age 20, he released his debut live album, “En Vivo Las Tundras.” The album did not become as popular as Ortiz had hoped, so he immediately started working on his next album, “Ni Hoy Ni Mañana.” The album was released in 2010 and charted at No. 5 on the Billboard charts, with singles “A la Moda,” “En Preparación” and “La Última Sombra” all becoming chart-topping hits.
Ortiz went on to release a few more studio albums, including “El Primer Ministro” (2012), which was slightly different from his previous studio albums and featured a few romantic love ballads. Listeners welcomed the change, and the album went on to become a hit.
When his experiment was successful, Ortiz went a few steps ahead and mixed mariachi and cumbia sounds with his usual style in his next album, “Archivos de Mi Vida.” This album, like many of his previous, ranked high on the music charts.
Over the span of his career, Ortiz has won 10 Premio Lo Nuestro Awards and has been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.
Tickets for the show are $59, $69, $79, $84 and $89 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com. Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, California, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue.