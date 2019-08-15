Latin Grammy Award winning singer and songwriter Luis Fonsi is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for two performances on Friday, Sept. 13 at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. Tickets for each show are $79, $89, $99, $109 and $119.
Fonsi shot to mainstream stardom in January 2017 with his hit single, “Despacito,” featuring Daddy Yankee. In April 2017, he released the song’s remix with Justin Bieber, making its popularity grow astronomically. By August, the hit song became the most watched video on YouTube, with more than 6 billion views and counting, setting a record for music video history.
Born Luis Alfonso Rodríguez López-Cepero, he moved from his birthplace San Juan, Puerto Rico to Orlando, Florida at age 10. From this young age, he developed his musical talent by singing and playing both the guitar and piano.
In 1995, Fonsi won a full scholarship to Florida State University School of Music, where he majored in vocal performance. Just three years later, he was recognized by the Universal Music Latin record label with whom he signed a record deal and released his first album. His debut single, “Comenzaré,” was a commercial success.
Fonsi followed up his premier with seven studio albums and began touring all over the world, but it was “Despacito” that made him a worldwide star. The single won both Record of the Year and Song of the Year at the Latin Grammy Awards the year of its release. Its remix won the award for Best Urban Fusion/Performance. It has been nominated for Record of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the 2018 Grammy Awards, while the original version earned a nomination for Song of the Year.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for all events are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
Get transported back to the decade of big hair, neon and synthesizers when the “Lost 80’s Live Tour” arrives at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Sa…
The Chumash Casino Resort has announced that tours for ‘90s pop group 98 Degrees and comedian Felipe Esparza will be coming to the Samala Show…
A Ventura woman won the “Haul Aboard” giveaway Sunday night at the Chumash Casino Resort, claiming the $150,000 Ford F-250 Super Duty diesel t…