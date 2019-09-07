Ramon Ayala, “The King of the Accordion,” is returning to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom for two unforgettable performances at 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, and at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
Throughout his career of more than four decades, Ayala has become one of the most popular and esteemed personalities in Regional Mexican music.
As an innovative accordionist and vocalist, he has been at the helm of two of the most successful norteño bands in the history of the genre – Los Relampagos Del Norte and Ramon Ayala Y Sus Bravos Del Norte.
To date, Ayala has recorded more than 100 albums and continues to be a classic musician remembered as one of the founders of modern norteño music. Offering his unique style of a wide range of love songs, rancheras and corridos, he is known to serenade the crowd.
Ayala has won and has been nominated for several Grammy awards. In 2001, he was awarded with an American Grammy Award for the album “En Vivo … El Hombre Y Su Música.” He has also been awarded with two Latin Grammy Awards for albums “Quémame Los Ojos” and “El Numero Cien.”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for each show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
