La Septima Banda, a 19-piece band specializing in narcocorridos, is bringing a night of lively regional Mexican music to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, April 12.
In addition to their specialty genre, La Septima Banda also performs a variety of styles, including bandas, cumbias and rancheras.
The group formed in 1994 as Banda San Luis and also performed under the name Banda la Aventurera throughout its history before becoming La Septima Banda in 2014.
Under the new name, the band scored commercial success in 2016 with the release of “A Todo Volumen,” which was nominated for a Latin Grammy in the “Best Album” category and featured the hit singls “Me Emprezo A Valer” and “Yo Si Me Enamore.”
In 2017, the group released album “Micha y Micha,” which translates to “Half and Half.” As the title suggests, the LP was split between studio tracks like “Se Defiende” and “La Bruta” and live recordings like “El Narco de Narcos” and “El Chapo Barrial.”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $29, $39, $49, $54 and $59 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.