La Septima Banda, a 19-piece band specializing in narcocorridos, will bring a night of lively regional Mexican music to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. Friday, April 12.
In addition to their specialty genre, La Septima Banda also performs a variety of styles, including bandas, cumbias and rancheras.
The group formed in 1994 as Banda San Luis and also performed under the name Banda la Aventurera throughout its history before becoming La Septima Banda in 2014.
The band rapidly rose to the top of the charts and secured a top-tier position on radio popularity among fans in Mexico and United States.
In 2015, they launched their first album, “Segurito, Segurito," a production that became the band’s slogan and took the band to success with the successful single “Bonito y Bello” by Omar Tarazón and Juan Pablo Zazueta. The single quickly topped the radio charts and became a fan favorite.
Under the new name, the band scored commercial success in 2016 with the release of “A Todo Volumen,” which was nominated for a Latin Grammy in the Best Album category and featured the hit singles “Me Emprezo A Valer” and “Yo Si Me Enamore.” The album consisted of nine songs and a bonus track honoring Mexican music superstar Joan (pronounced Juan) Sebastian, who died in July 2015 at the age of 64.
"A Todo Volumen" was produced by Luciano Luna and recorded in Guamúchil, Sinaloa, Mexico, in Melody Recording Mixing & Mastering Studio, with the collaboration of composers, including Luciano Luna, Omar Tarazon, Joss Favela, Tony Montoya, Angel Romero and Joel Suárez.
The group released the album “Micha y Micha,” which translates to “Half and Half,” in 2017. As the title suggests, the LP was split between studio tracks, such as “Se Defiende” and “La Bruta,” and live recordings “El Narco de Narcos” and “El Chapo Barrial.”
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $29, $39, $49, $54 and $59 and are available at The Club at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.