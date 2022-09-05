Lompoc Concert Association is celebrating 75 years in the community this year and will welcome a host of talent to the concert stage.
Kicking off the season is stride and swing pianist Judy Carmichael who will perform live at First United Methodist Church in Lompoc at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.
The church is located at 925 North F Street.
According to a concert spokeswoman, Carmichael's high-energy program is a romp through the Great American Songbook combined with her famed wit and humor.
The Grammy Award-nominated pianist, singer, songwriter and radio host — having shared the stage with artists such as Melissa Etheridge, Michael Feinstein, Steve Ross and the Smothers Brothers — has been featured at world-renowned venues around the world such as Carnegie Hall and the Guggenheim Museum in Venice.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $5 for students with ID and $15 for active duty military.
Tickets can be purchased at the door with cash, credit card or check.
Advance tickets are available via mail: Lompoc Concert Association, P.O. Box 1557, Lompoc, CA 93438.