Steve Augeri, the American rock singer best known for his time as the vocalist for the rock group Journey, is coming to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2.
Known for his soaring vocals, gritty tenor and powerful stage presence, Augeri brings his signature blend of rock and soul to every performance.
Since 1973, Journey has sold nearly 90 million albums worldwide and cemented their reputation as one of America’s most beloved and accomplished rock ‘n’ roll bands. At the Samala Showroom, you can expect to hear Augeri perform “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Faithfully,” “Anyway You Want It,” “Wheel In The Sky” and many more of Journey’s greatest hits.
Prior to Journey, Augeri was a founding member of the rock band Tall Stories. The group released their self-titled debut album in 1992 and the long-awaited follow-up album “Skyscraper” in 2009.
In 1995, he signed on as the lead singer of the melodic rock group Tyketoo with whom he recorded the “Shine” album and their second album “Take Out & Served Up Live” in 1996.
Augeri debuted with Journey on the track “Remember Me” from the seven-times platinum soundtrack “Armageddon.” Over his successful eight-year tenure with the band (1998-2006), he provided vocals on albums “Arrival,” “Red 13 EP” and “Generations.” With Journey, he embarked on multiple world tours, performing in front of millions of fans.
At present, Augeri is releasing new music, “The Singles,” and touring to showcase the introduction of “The Steve Augeri Band,” in what promises to be a highlight for many of his fans around the world.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $19, $24, $29, $39 and $49 and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.