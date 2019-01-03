Multifaceted jazz artist Jon Batiste will perform at UCSB's Campbell Hall on Friday, Jan. 11 from 8 to 10 p.m. Batiste is best known as bandleader of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert." With his soulful brand of high-energy pop mixed with New Orleans funk and American jazz standards, his 2013 album "Social Music" with Stay Human topped the charts as the No. 1 jazz album in the world. This solo performance supports his forthcoming album produced by T Bone Burnett. Tickets are $30 to $45 for the general public, $15 for UCSB students. Info: 805-893-3535, info@artsandlectures.ucsb.edu.
Breaking
Jon Batiste, bandleader of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," performs at UCSB Jan. 11
Most Popular
-
Suspect in Orcutt triple homicide identified as David McNabb, victims as Orcutt man and suspect's mother, sister
-
Investigators release more details in Orcutt triple homicide
-
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to hire for 225 positions in Santa Maria
-
Fire at furniture store, Shaw's Steakhouse in Santa Maria closes Broadway at Cook Street
-
Two Santa Maria residents arrested after alleged property crime spree