Legendary Grammy Hall of Famer Johnny Mathis is bringing his “The Voice of Romance Tour” to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18. Joining him on stage for this unforgettable performance is special guest Gary Mule Deer.
Over the past 60 years, Mathis has sold more than 350 million records worldwide, with several dozens of those albums achieving gold or platinum status. His hits “Chances Are,” “Misty” and “It’s Not For Me to Say” have all been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.
Mathis rose to superstardom by concentrating on the romantic side of jazz and pop music standards, earning himself great success among the adult contemporary audience. In 1958, Mathis obtained tremendous popularity with his album “Johnny’s Greatest Hits.” It became one of the most popular albums of all time, spending an unprecedented 490 consecutive weeks (nearly 10 years) on the Billboard Top Albums chart.
Mathis’ career continued to thrive, obtaining at least one Top 40 hit in each decade of his career. Mathis’ No. 1 hits include “Chances Are” in 1957 and “Too Much, Too Little, Too Late,” a duet with Deniece Williams, in 1978. The duet’s success prompted Mathis to record multiple duets over the following years. He recorded with artists such as Natalie Cole, Gladys Knight, Jane Olivor, Stephanie Lawrence and Nana Mouskouri. In 2003, Mathis was awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award.
Each year brings Mathis more and more success, and his passion to create music will never fade.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $69, $79, $89, $99 and $109 and available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
