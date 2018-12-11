Jineanne Coderre will perform at Presqu'ile Winery today from 4 to 6 p.m. The free event is part of the winery's "Friday Live Music" series. Coderre sings a fusion of smooth jazz, pop, and soul. "Her incredible vocals are always a treat," say event organizers. Presqu’ile Vineyards, Winery, & Tasting Room is located at 5391 Presqu’ile Drive, Santa Maria. Info: 805-937-8110 or www.presquilewine.com. Tasting flights are not available after 4 p.m. At that time, wine is available by the glass or bottle only.
