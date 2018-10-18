Standing Sun Wines, known locally for bringing musical talent from around the country to perform on its stage, will host a local jazz singer known for her straight-ahead delivery and soothing romantic vocals.
Mellonie Irvine will sing with the Quinn Johnson Trio on Saturday, Nov. 3.
Irvine is a long-standing resident of the Santa Ynez Valley and has raised five children in the area. Born in Hollywood and adopted at birth, she had an unrelenting need to find out more about her family roots which grew throughout the years and drove her to find music -- and jazz. Irvine soon discovered her passion for music was in her genes. While pregnant with Mellonie, her mother had been a cocktail waitress in a jazz club where all of the top names performed and was told her father was a band leader. Convinced she was destined to follow her passion for singing, Mellonie sat in with jazz musicians and listened to every classic jazz album she could get her hands on from Ella Fitzgerald to Billie Holiday.
“I remember the first time I sang with a really great local pianist. I was so overwhelming and I just started crying. After years of longing to express pent-up emotions, it just all came rushing out,” remembers Irvine.
She had her first paid gig in 2003 and started singing whenever the opportunity presented itself. In 2007 she released her first album titled You’ve Changed, which was picked up and released the following year by the Sinatra Society Japan. Irvine then toured the jazz club circuit in Japan throughout 2012 with Christian Jacob of the Tierney Sutton Band, whom she considers her mentor and a “gift from God.”
“I feel blessed to have worked with and to be working with such phenomenal musicians,” said Irvine, who will be performing with the Quinn Johnson Trio in November. “This will be my first time singing at Standing Sun Wines, but I have had the pleasure of singing with the Quinn Johnson Trio before.”
Quinn Johnson hails from the Los Angeles area and is the music director and pianist for Steve Tyrell. Also a member of Tyrell’s band, Kevin Winard is a talented drummer from Santa Barbara who produced and played drums on Irvine’s album.
Together, Johnson and Winard have toured all over the world including Buckingham Palace, Ronnie Scott's in London, the Jazz Festival in South Africa as well as performing at Café Carlyle in Manhattan where they will be continuing a 14-year run from the beginning of December through New Year’s Eve. Joining the trio will be Santino Tafarella on bass. Tafarella toured with Grammy award-winning Bob Mintzer Big Band and was the bassist of USC’s Thornton Jazz Orchestra which took first place at the Monterey Jazz Festival.
“We are excited to have Mellonie and the Quinn Johnson Trio perform at Standing Sun. Quinn will be playing a few tunes off of his newest album, Trio con Clave, and Mellonie will be joining in by singing some of her most heartfelt songs from the Great American songbook,” says John Wright, owner and winemaker of Standing Sun Wines.
Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and can be purchased at www.StandingSunWines.com. Ten percent of all ticket sales will be donated to The Painted Turtle, a summer camp for children facing life-threatening and chronic illness. Standing Sun Wines is located at 92 Second Street, Unit D, in Buellton and will be opening doors at 7 p.m. for the concert. Both wine and nonalcoholic drinks will be for sale during the concert. All ages welcome.