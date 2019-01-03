Trombone Shorty, a New Orleans bandleader, singer, songwriter and horn-blower, is performing at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom, 3400 Highway 246 in Santa Ynez at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25. Shorty has gained international acclaim for his trombone and trumpet virtuosity, his songwriting, and his ability to blend traditional New Orleans styles with rock, funk, soul, and hip-hop. He and his band, Orleans Avenue, have toured the globe and performed on several television shows. Tickets for the show are $29 to $59 and are available at the Chumash Casino Resort’s Club Indulge or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
