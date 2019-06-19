Cayucos land trust benefits
Singer Songwriter Jackson Browne will perform an acoustic concert at Performing Arts Center San Luis Obispo on Thursday, Sept. 5 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale beginning this Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. (Pacific Time). Advance ticket information is available at jacksonbrowne.com. Accompanying Jackson are longtime band mates and vocalists Alethea Mills and Chavonne Stewart, and the acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Greg Leisz. The performance benefits the non-profit Cayucos Land Conservancy (CLC), which is committed to the enduring preservation of the rural greenbelt that surrounds the coastal town of Cayucos. For more information about Jackson Browne visit www.jacksonbrowne.com.