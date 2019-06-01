Two 1990s artists, Vanilla Ice and Mark McGrath, are bringing their “I Love the 90’s” tour to the Chumash Casino Resort’s Samala Showroom on Friday, June 28 at 8 p.m.
Be prepared to go back in time and enjoy a retro night of music, dancing and nostalgic hits like “Ice, Ice Baby,” “Play That Funky Music,” “Fly” and “Every Morning.”
Born Robert Matthew Van Winkle, Vanilla Ice first caught mainstream attention in 1990 when a local DJ decided to play “Ice Ice Baby,” a B-side track from his debut album “Hooked.” Due to the track’s quickly growing success, Ice re-released his debut, and not so successful album, “Hooked,” under the title “To The Extreme.” This album went on to sell more than 15 million copies and once held the record for the highest selling rap record of all time.
Later in 1991, Vanilla Ice decided to get involved with the movie business. He made an appearance in “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze” and then later scored his first feature film, “Cool as Ice.” Later that year, he released a live concert album, “Extremely Live,” which sold 500,000 copies and reached Gold status.
Today, he can be seen on his home renovation reality television series, “The Vanilla Ice Project.” The show wrapped up its eighth season this past fall.
Mark McGrath emerged on the music scene as the front man for the rock band Sugar Ray. The band achieved their highest success with the release of their hit single “Fly” in 1997.
McGrath's personal popularity soared as he made numerous appearances on MTV, VH1 and on various talk and awards shows. He was featured on the cover of magazines such as Rolling Stone and Spin, and People magazine named him the "Sexiest Rocker" of 1998.
His career landed him various television appearances, including being a co-host on “Extra,” a guest judge on “American Idol,” and a contestant on “Rock & Roll Jeopardy!,” “The Celebrity Apprentice Season 4” and “Celebrity Wife Swap.” In 2004, he performed with Sugar Ray in the 2002 “Scooby-Doo” movie.
Located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, the Chumash Casino Resort is an age 21-and-older venue. Tickets for the show are $49, $59, $69, $74 and $79 and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The Chumash Casino Resort has announced that concerts by country star Brett Young and the legendary Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons have be…
J. Balvin, the Colombian reggaeton star who performed at this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, will bring his 24-city U.S. tou…