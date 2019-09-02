{{featured_button_text}}
090519 Guitar Stock Photo

Mexican Independence Day celebration will help raise funds for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

 Contributed Photo

Hacienda Amador will celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1-6 p.m., featuring Mariachi Nuevo Jalisco of Texas.

The fundraising event to be held at Hacienda Amador, a private ranch located at 2905 Via La Selva in Santa Ynez, will include music, food and a special performance of dancing horses.

All proceeds go to benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation that supports families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties that have a child with cancer, by providing financial, educational, and emotional support.

Tickets to the event are $100 per person. Reservation can be made by calling 805-636-8848.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

 

0
0
0
0
0