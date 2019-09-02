Hacienda Amador will celebrate Mexican Independence Day on Sunday, Sept. 15, from 1-6 p.m., featuring Mariachi Nuevo Jalisco of Texas.
The fundraising event to be held at Hacienda Amador, a private ranch located at 2905 Via La Selva in Santa Ynez, will include music, food and a special performance of dancing horses.
All proceeds go to benefit the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation that supports families living in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties that have a child with cancer, by providing financial, educational, and emotional support.
Tickets to the event are $100 per person. Reservation can be made by calling 805-636-8848.