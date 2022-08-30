Over the course of his career, Cross earned an Oscar, Golden Globe and an Emmy nomination.
Cross in 1981 again found success with his hit single “Arthur’s Theme (Best That You Can Do),” which was the main theme song for the film “Arthur,” peaking at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart. The tune won the Oscar for Best Original Song.
Other notable songs that attained Billboard success include "Ride Like the Wind," "Never Be the Same" and "All Right."
In recent years, Cross released eight albums with a record label he launched in 2007.
Tickets for the show are $39, $44, $49, $59 and $69, and are available at The CLUB at Chumash or online at www.chumashcasino.com.
The resort is located on Highway 246 in Santa Ynez, and is an age 21-and-older venue.
A crowd estimated at more than 1,000 people packed Copenhagen Drive and surrounding streets Saturday to mingle with some 300 classic, custom and antique vehicles and to say goodbye to the Wheels ‘N’ Windmills Car Show.
Photos from Saturday's Wheels 'N' Windmills car show in Solvang